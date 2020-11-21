Ethiopia denies talks on conflict after African Union names envoys

“News circulating that the envoys will be travelling to Ethiopia to mediate between the Federal Government and TPLF’s criminal element is fake,”

the government tweeted on Saturday.

Fake News Alert #Ethiopia

PM @AbiyAhmedAli will be receiving the AU Chairperson @CyrilRamaphosa’s envoys to speak with them one on one.

News circulating that the envoys will be traveling to #Ethiopia to mediate b/n the Federal Government and #TPLF’s criminal element is fake. https://t.co/MPdHVd3q6U

— Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) November 21, 2020