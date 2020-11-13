[ETHIOPIA] Dr. Mulu Nega Appointed Chief Executive Of Tigray

Dr. Mulu Nega Appointed Chief Executive Of Tigray Provisional Administration

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 13 — Ethiopia’s parliament has appointed a new head of Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today, as federal forces pressed a military offensive against leaders of the northern region whom the government accuses of treason and terrorism.

The announcement came a day after parliament stripped Tigray president Debretsion Gebremichael — who was elected in September and chairs the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — of immunity from prosecution.