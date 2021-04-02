H.E Mr. Demeqe Mekonen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair of The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has formally apologized to the people and government of Eritrea for what he called “misguided and unacceptable” remarks made by Ambassador Dina Mufti, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the FDRE concerning Eritrea.

The remarks were made during discussion with Mr. Habtom Zerai, Charge d’Affaire of the Embassy of the State of Eritrea in The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Mission of the State of Eritrea who delivered a message from the government of Eritrea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia