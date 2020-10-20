Ethiopia: Police Arrest 14 Foreign Drug Traffickers

Addis Ababa, October 20, 2020 –The Federal Police Commission yesterday arrested 14 suspected drug traffickers at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Of the total, 13 are Nigerians while the remaining suspect is a Brazilian woman, said Commander Mengiste-ab Beyene, deputy director of drug control operation at the commission.

They were caughttrying to transport more than 14 kilograms of cocaine from the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo to different parts of the world by hiding it in a bag and bras as well as swallowing cocaine filled capsules, he said.

During the past three months, the federal police arrested a total of 24 drug traffickers with 39 kilograms of cocaine and 36 kilograms of cannabis.