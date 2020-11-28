Ethiopia: should designate the TPLF as a terrorist organisation

EP EDITORIAL:

Ethiopian parliament should designate the TPLF group as a terrorist organisation

28 Nov 2020 – (EP) TPLF has bombed Eritrea for the second time last night. The United States had strongly condemned the first attack carried out by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on the airport in Asmara, Eritrea, on November 14.

The U.S. government had denounced the TPLF and said they were deeply concerned by the blatant attempt by the TPLF to cause regional instability by expanding its conflict with Ethiopian authorities to Eritrea.

Amnesty International also said that they had confirmed the brutal massacre of possibly thousands of civilians in Mai-Kadra in Ethiopia’s TPLF controlled western Tigray state.

The massacre on November 9 was revealed by rights group Amnesty International, using photo and video analysis and interviews with witnesses who said “retreating forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were responsible for killing ethnic Amhara residents of the town”.

Eritrean Press strongly urge the brotherly people of Ethiopia to take immediate steps to designate the TPLF junta group as a terrorist organisation as soon as possible.