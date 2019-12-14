Ethiopian cultural group composed of 60 members heading to Eritrea

Ethiopian cultural group heading to Eritrea

Ethiopian cultural group composed of 60 members will be heading to Eritrea, the ministry of culture and tourism disclosed on Friday. And the group could be leaving for Asmara as early as this coming Monday.

According to a report by Fana Broadcasting Corporation, State Minister in the ministry of culture and tourism, Woizero Bizunesh Meseret, will be leading the team.

The group is composed of people from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, National Theatre, and musician from Jano Band, among others.

The trip is intended to foster what the government calls “people to people relation.”

In its week-long stay, the Ethiopian Cultural Group will be showing music concerts for the public in Asmara, Keren, and Massawa.

In February 2019, the Eritrean public diplomacy group composed of 55 members arrived in Ethiopia and a concert was organized in four cities including in the capital Addis Ababa.

The relation between the two countries has improved a lot after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government initiated a peace deal that ended over two decades of “no peace, no war” relation.

Abiy Ahmed thanked the people of Eritrea and President Isaias Afeworki for the peace deal when he made his Nobel Lecture on Tuesday this week at Oslo City Hall.