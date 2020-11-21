Ethiopian PM Abiy on current situation @ FB

The advances the Ethiopian National Defense Forces have made in the past few days of our rule of law operation is commendable. Our forces have now fully liberated Adigrat town from TPLF militia as of today, following the control of the surrounding areas last night.

Citizens of the cities and towns under Federal command in the Tigray region are already easing into regular routine with the protection of the Federal Police. Our fellow citizens in Tigray region and those that have fled have the firm commitment of the Federal Government that they will be supported to resume their lives with normalcy.

Together with the rest of Ethiopia, we will work to ensure that all humanitarian needs will be addressed. A high-level Federal committee overseeing humanitarian relief operations has sent fact finding missions to make assessments for adequate and timely response. This committee will also work with relevant stakeholders to return and reintegrate back into their locales all citizens that have fled over the past days.

The overall safety and well-being of the people of Tigray is of paramount importance to the Federal government and we will do all that is necessary to ensure stability prevails in the Tigray region and that our citizens are free from harm and want.