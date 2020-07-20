Ethiopian PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his delegation departed home

PM Abiy toured agricultural development projects

Asmara, 19 July 2020 – Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his delegation today, 19 July toured agricultural development projects in the environs of Kerkebet Dam in Gash Barka Region.

The Prime Minister and his delegation were accompanied by President Isaias Afwerki and senior Government officials during the visit.

The delegation also inspected, during their stop-over at Sawa Airport, graduation-parade rehearsals of the 33rd Round of the National Service.

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his delegation departed home in the later afternoon hours today after a two-day fruitful working visit

During the two days working visit, President Isaias and Prime Minister Abiy held extensive discussion focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments and agreed to further bolster the prevailing, all-rounded, cooperation between the two countries. They also agreed to work together to enhance regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa.