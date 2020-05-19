Germany will provide USD 1.5 million to support farmers in Eritrea

The German government will provide USD 1.5 million to support farmers in Eritrea affected by desert Locusts. Farmers will receive agricultural inputs such as improved seeds, animal feed, different types of hand tools, and training to restore their production capacity and improve food security.

The project in Eritrea is meant to minimize the impact of the locust crisis on grain and livestock production, and to support the livelihood of about 3,500 farming households in the North and South Red Sea regions.

The aid is part of a larger package aiming at improving food security in eight countries across the greater Horn of Africa. The project will be implemented by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture of the State of Eritrea.

