Human Rights Watch (HRW) parrots the fallacious AI Report on Eritrea, Yemane GM

“Human Rights Watch (HRW) parrots the fallacious AI Report that has been discredited on many counts. In a way, this is not surprising. The fact is HRW and AI have been embroiled, as Siamese Twins, in subversive “regime change” acts against Eritrea for almost a decade now.”