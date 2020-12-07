Lidia had been shot by another one, HELP for Lidia

Gun discharged, girl in neighboring apartment killed

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A girl in Ohio died when she was shot after a gun discharged in a neighbor’s apartment, police said.

Officers arrived at an apartment in Reynoldsburg on Wednesday night and found Lidia Ghide, 12, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Eric Carpenter, 42, was handling a rifle in a neighboring apartment when it fired, police said. The bullet went through the wall and struck the girl.

