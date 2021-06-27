Merhawi Kudus brings Eritrean TT title to Astana – Premier Tech

Merhawi Kudus brings another national title to Astana – Premier Tech winning the Eritrean individual time trial.
Today, the Eritrean National championships started with the individual time trial of 36 kilometres. Merhawi Kudus showed a solid performance on a flat route, at the finish winning 34 seconds to the closest rival Mekseb Debesay. Dawit Yemane completed the race podium with the third position.
The success of Merhawi Kudus becomes the fourth National time trial title for Astana – Premier Tech after wins of Aleksandr Vlasov in Russia, Ion Izagirre in Spain and Matteo Sobrero in Italy.