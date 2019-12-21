MISSING: Soliana Zekarias 15, Help to find Her

Missing girl, Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road area, Soliana Zekarias, 15

Broadcast time: 15:10

Thursday, December 19, 2019

41 Division

416-808-4100

Case #: 2019-2440228

The Toronto Police is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Soliana Zekarias, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 2:30 p.m, in the Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.

She is approximately 4’0″, 90 lbs., petite build, with long black curly hair. She was last seen in a black school uniform, white shirt, black puffy jacket and carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play.

Constable Caroline de Kloet, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable Michelle Moorcroft, 41 Division