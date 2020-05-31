[MUSIC] Fourteen year old Sham from Eritrea at The Voice Kids

〉〉〉 Sham at FACEBOOK

Fourteen-year-old The Voice Kids candidate Sham, is an emerging singer who will turn the year 2020 upside down. The promising Amsterdam singer has performed at her young age for, among others, the North Sea Jazz Festival, Harlem Jazz and the canal concert.

Sham sees himself as a very happy and happy person. That’s right, because she laughs all the time! She is very busy with music and is in three different bands, one of which is even named after her. She also plays the saxophone. Sham thinks jazz music is the best there is and she will show that at The Voice Kids!