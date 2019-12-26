New Eritrean Embassy building in Ethiopia as Christmas gift

President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed today laid the foundation stone for the new Eritrean Embassy building in Ethiopia. PM Abiy Ahmed described the occasion as “Christmas gift of the people and Government of Ethiopia to the people and Government of Eritrea”

Pre. Isaias Afwerki for his part expressed gratitude for hospitality accorded to his delegation & reiterated Eritrea’s resolute decision to work with requisite vigour to recoup lost opportunities by three generations to bolster new chapter of cooperation between the two countries

Earlier in the day and accompanied by PM Abiy Ahmed, President Isaias and his delegation paid a visit to Adama city (Oromia Region), the Industrial Park there as well as agricultural and industrial projects in Bishoftu and Dukem