Part 2 – Exposure Woyane‘s (TPLF) lies and conspiracy against Eritrea

Algiers Agreement (2000), Ethio-Eritrea border conflict

The Algiers Agreement was a peace agreement between the governments of Eritrea and Ethiopia signed on December 12, 2000, at Algiers, Algeria for the formal end the Eritrean-Ethiopian War, a border war fought by the two countries from 1998 to 2000. In the agreement, the two parties reaffirmed the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, which had been signed on 18 June 2000.[1]

The agreement provided for the exchange of prisoners and the return of displaced persons and established a Boundary Commission to demarcate the border and a Claims Commission to assess damages caused by the conflict.[1]

The purpose of the agreement was to:

end/terminate hostilities permanently and agree to refrain from the threat or use of force.

respect and implement fully the provisions of an agreement on cessation of hostilities signed on June 18, 2000.

release and repatriate all prisoners of war and all other persons detained.

provide humane treatment to each other’s nationals and persons of each other’s national origin within their respective territories.

The agreement established two neutral commissions: the Boundary Commission, and the Claims Commission.

Each commission was composed of five members and located in The Hague, Netherlands. Each country was to appoint two commissioners who were not nationals of the country. The president of each commission was selected by the other commissioners. Provision was made that if they failed to agree on a president within 30 days, the Secretary-General of the United Nations would appoint a president after consultation with the parties.

