[VIDEO] Police Brutality Against Protesters in Los Angeles – USA

Footage of brutal police violence against protesters in Los Angeles. ⁠

A peaceful protest organized by Black Lives Matter – Los Angeles and BUILD POWER was violently repressed by the police. ⁠

“Ya know it’s really hard to see which ones are the “good cops” because I can’t really see how friendly their faces are through the riot gear and baton swinging. I’m sure any one of them, had they been in a situation like with GeorgeFloyd BreonnaTaylor or TonyMcDade , would have stopped the other officers from murdering Black people. I know I’ve never seen a video of that EVER happening, but I’m sure one of these cops would have been the first “good cop” ever in that moment.” (via Matt McGorry)