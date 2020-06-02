[VIDEO] Police Brutality Against Protesters in Los Angeles – USA

Footage of brutal police violence against protesters in Los Angeles.
A peaceful protest organized by Black Lives Matter – Los Angeles and BUILD POWER was violently repressed by the police.
“Ya know it’s really hard to see which ones are the “good cops” because I can’t really see how friendly their faces are through the riot gear and baton swinging. I’m sure any one of them, had they been in a situation like with GeorgeFloyd BreonnaTaylor or TonyMcDade , would have stopped the other officers from murdering Black people. I know I’ve never seen a video of that EVER happening, but I’m sure one of these cops would have been the first “good cop” ever in that moment.” (via Matt McGorry)
Footage of brutal police violence against protesters in Los Angeles.