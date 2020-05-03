According of Eritrea’s Minister of Information Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, President Isaias Afwerki departed to Ethiopia for a two-day Summit with PM Abiy Ahmed

President Isaias Afwerki departed to Ethiopia this morning for a two-day Summit with PM Abiy Ahmed. The two leaders will discuss bilateral ties, fight against COVId-19/locust infestation & regional matters. Presidential entourage includes FM Osman Saleh & Pre. Adviser Yemane G/ab