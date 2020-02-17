President Isaias Afwerki departed to Riyadh for a three-day official visit

On the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President Isaias Afwerki departed to Riyadh at 8:00 am this morning for a three-day official visit to the Kingdom.The two sides will discuss enhancement of bilateral ties & other matters of mutual importance during the visit

President Isaias Afwerki & his delegation were accorded warm welcome by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, and, other senior Saudi Government officials on arrival at King Khalid International Airport earlier today.

