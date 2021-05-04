President Isaias Arrives in Khartoum

President Isaias Afwerki departed to the Sudan, at 11:00 a.m. this morning, for a two-day working visit. Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.

