President Isaias Arrives in Khartoum

President Isaias Afwerki departed to the Sudan, at 11:00 a.m. this morning, for a two-day working visit. Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab. MOI Yemane GM

President Isaias Afwerki & his delegation were accorded warm welcome on their arrival at Khartoum International Airport by the President of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, Foreign Minister al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, & other senior Sudanese officials and dignitaries pic.twitter.com/fY8osvvYrO — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) May 4, 2021