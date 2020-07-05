President Isaias Afwerki has departed to Egypt today

According to Eritrea ‘s Information Minister Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel President Isaias Afwerki has departed to Egypt.
President Isaias Afwerki has departed to Egypt in mid morning hours today for a three-day working visit. Presidential delegation includes FM Osman Saleh & Pre. Adviser Yemane G/ab. The Cairo visit comes closely in the heels of similar visits to Ethiopia & Sudans in recent weeks
