President Isaias Afwerki has departed to Egypt today

President Isaias Afwerki has departed to Egypt in mid morning hours today for a three-day working visit. Presidential delegation includes FM Osman Saleh & Pre. Adviser Yemane G/ab. The Cairo visit comes closely in the heels of similar visits to Ethiopia & Sudans in recent weeks