President Isaias Afwerki received credentials of Resident Ambassadors

President Isaias Afwerki received at Denden Guest House this morning credentials of Resident Ambassadors of China, Italy, France & UN Resident Coordinator to Eritrea. Enhancement of Bilateral cooperation and other timely matters of mutual importance were discussed in the meetings

President Isaias Afwerki also received the credentials of seven Non-Resident Ambassadors to Eritrea from Japan, South Korea, Tanzania, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Zimbabwe, and Norway.

