President of Somalia, Mohamed A. Mohamed, arrived in Asmara

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed A. Mohamed, arrived in Asmara at 10:30 a.m today for Tripartite Summit between Eritrea, Ethiopia & Somalia. President Isaias accorded warm welcome to President Mohammed & his delegation on their arrival at Asmara Int. Airport

President Mohamed’s entourage includes Mr. Abdi Ashir Hassen, Minister of Post, Telecommunications & Technology; & Dr. Nur Dire Hersi, Adviser for Foreign Policy. Current Tripartite Summit is follow-up to previous Summits in Asmara & Bahri Dar in Sept/Nov. 2018 respectively