Press Release: “Eritrea deplores US unlawful Acts” & Annexes Eritrea’s FM

Press Release: Eritrea deplores US unlawful Acts

The US Administration has leveled unacceptable accusations against Eritrea

announcing associated measures that it will take against the Chief of Staff of

Eritrea’s Defense Forces under what it terms the “Global Magnitsky Act”.

The Government of Eritrea rejects, both in letter and spirit, the utterly baseless

allegations and blackmail directed against it.

This is not, indeed, the first time for the US Administration to float such

baseless smear campaigns against Eritrea. In his response of March 13 th , 2021

to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Eritrea’s Foreign Minister had

stated that “it is unfortunate that you have drawn certain conclusions on the

basis of unsubstantiated media disinformation. I am also dismayed by the tone

of your letter which seems to revert to unconstructive policies successive US

Administrations had pursued on Eritrea in the past thirty years. I do not wish to

go into acrimonious details in this letter but earnestly hope for timely

remedies”.

In the face of the repetitive and unwarranted accusations, Eritrea cannot remain

silent. In the circumstances, Eritrea calls on the US Administration to bring the

case to an independent adjudication if it indeed has facts to prove its false

allegations.

The Government of Eritrea also urges the UN Security Council to shoulder its

responsibility to deter and seek redress to repeated acts of flagrant violations of

international law and the sovereignty of peoples and nations by the United

States of America.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Asmara

23 August 2021

*(The Diplomatic Note conveyed to Eritrea’s Foreign Ministry today through

the US Embassy in Asmara, and the communications between US Secretary of

State and Eritrea’s Foreign Minister of March 2021 will be made public as

part and parcel of this Press Release)

