Press Release – Eritrea rejects the baseless and speculative allegations of Arab Weekly

Press Release

In its publication of 15 March this month, the London-based Arab Weekly propagates utterly baseless and speculative allegations regarding Eritrea. The article was written by a certain Sabahat Khan; supposedly an “analyst” on the region,

The recycling of such trite disinformation has no significance whatsoever and only amplifies the failure and bankruptcy of the agendas of chaos.

Be that as it may, the Government of Eritrea rejects the baseless and mendacious conjectures floated in the article.

Ministry of Information

Asmara

25 March 2020

READ » The ArabWeekly’s Article