Private Business burned down in Asmara

According Eritrea Ministry of Information, There was a major fire today on a private plastic company “Plastik Kokob” in Asmara near Bahti Meskerem.

A fireman and other 3 people suffered an injury.

This resulted in damage worth 15 million Nakfa.

The cause of the fire was electricity.

