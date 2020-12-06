Private Business burned down in Asmara

According Eritrea Ministry of Information, There was a major fire today on a private plastic company “Plastik Kokob” in Asmara near Bahti Meskerem.
A fireman and other 3 people suffered an injury.
This resulted in damage worth 15 million Nakfa.
The cause of the fire was electricity.
ኣብ ኣስመራ ከባቢ ባሕቲ መስክረም፡ ኣብ ዝርከብ ብሕታዊ ትካል "ፕላስቲክ ኮኾብ"፡ ብሰንኪ ኤለትሪክ ሎሚ ለይቲ ብዘጋጠመ ባርዕ ሓዊ፡ 1 ኣባል ኣሃዱ መጥፋእቲ ሓዊ ዝርከቦም 3 ስባት ኣካላዊ ጉድኣት ወሪድዎም፥ 15 ሚሎዮን ናቕፋ ዝግመት ንብረት ዓንዩ። pic.twitter.com/AE13ufILOL
— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) December 6, 2020