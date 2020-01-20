Russia to deliver 2 Ansat Helicopters to Eritrea in 2020 – Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – 20th January, 2020) Russia has signed the first defense cooperation deal with Eritrea since international sanctions were lifted off the African country and will deliver two Ansat helicopters to Eritrea in 2020, a source in the defense cooperation sector told Sputnik.

“This country is no longer under sanctions. In 2019, a contract was signed with Eritrea on the delivery of two Ansat helicopters in a military modification to transport personnel. The deal is to be fulfilled in 2020,” the source said.

Eritrea was under UN sanctions between 2009 and 2018.