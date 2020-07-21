Sudan received a written message from Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki, related to bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of military cooperation and ways to enhance them

Khartoum, 7-20-2020 (SUNA) – Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, received a written message from Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki, related to bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of military cooperation and ways to enhance them.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council received the message at his residence this evening from the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Filippos Weldeyohannes, who is visiting the country at the head of a high-level delegation, in the presence of the Director General of the General Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Jamal Abdel Majeed and Deputy Chief of Staff for Supply Corner Magdy Ibrahim, next to the Asmara ambassador to Khartoum.

[VIDEO] ▶ The Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Filippos Weldeyohannes’s welcoming Ceremony in Sudan

The proof directed the leaderships of the military institutions of the two countries to seize the available opportunities to develop the relations of the two countries in the fields of military and security cooperation to confront common challenges and create an appropriate environment for cooperation in other fields in order to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

! Google Translate from Arabic – SUNA News