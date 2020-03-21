The first confirmed case of a Coronavirus patient who arrived at Asmara

By
IIIRራ | raimoq
-
0
3155

Announcement from the Ministry of Health

A 39-year old Eritrean national who has permanent residence in Norway arrived at Asmara International Airport at 7:00 a.m. today, March 21st, from Norway with Fly Dubai.

The patient exhibited symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the screening process in the airport.  He was quarantined promptly and diagnosed positive for COVID-19 after subsequent tests at the National Health laboratory.

The patient is receiving all necessary treatment.

Ministry of Health
Asmara
21 March 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR