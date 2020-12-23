The first death of a Covid-19 patient in Eritrea

Announcement from the Ministry of Health

Twenty five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Enda- Ghiorghis (12), Mai Mine (1), Decamere (1), in the Southern Region; and, eleven at OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region.

Two patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities. Sadly, however, a 50-year old male patient who was receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital in Decamere has passed away.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 599 while the number of deaths is one.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 832.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

22 December 2020