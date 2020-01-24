The Long Beach Police asking public’s help locating 21-year-old, Eritrean

The Long Beach Police asking public’s help locating 21-year-old critical missing person January 22, 2020 LBLN

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old critical missing person Abiel Tseggi.

Tseggi, a resident of Long Beach, was last seen in the City of Dana Point by a Homeless Service Officer on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was described as being confused, disorented and was unsure how he arrived in the city. The Homeless Service Officer was told by Tseggi that he was living in a hotel, however, when an attempt was made to contact him on January 17th, he had left without taking any of his belongings. Tseggi has no history of drug abuse or mental illness.

The critical missing person is described as follows:

Age: 21-years-old

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Height: 6’01”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Black

Clothing: Black, white and gold #9 Saints jersey, black sweat pants and no shoes

Scars/Marks: None

Medical Alerts: None

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.