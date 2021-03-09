The Potash Project in Eritrea is becoming a Global Game changer

Danakali ‘re-energised’ and focused on getting the Colluli SOP project up and running

Danakali Ltd’s (ASX:DNK) (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) (LON:DNK) (FRA:SO3) Seamus Cornelius caught up with Proactive’s Andrew Scott soon after announcing a restructure of its board.

He’s confident that their unique Colluli Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in Eritrea, Africa, is set to become a global game changer. They’re aiming for a 2022 production target date, pending the closing out of funding.

The project has already secured US$221 million of financing through senior debt and equity with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).