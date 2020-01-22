BINIAM GIRMAY DID IT AGAIN

As in 2019 in Franceville, the young Eritrean Biniam Girmay won the 3rd stage of the Tropicale this time in Ndjolé.

Nothing seems to stop Binian Girmay. In 2019, just a year ago, he had created a surprise by dominating the famous German sprinter André Greipel in Franceville. This victory had opened the doors of the cycling professional world in the French team Nippo-Delko Provence where he signed his first contract this year.

For his return to the roads of Gabon this week, the young 19-year-old rider wanted to prove that his new boss was not mistaken in hiring him. On the third day of racing, he easily beat the peloton by attacking on the last climb before the finish line. Like last year, it was on stage 3 that he achieved this great performance.

During the 1st stage in Ebolowa he was disappointed to have finished in 3rd place in the sprint won by Viviani. He had promised to try his luck again as soon as possible.

He also wanted to publicize his often misused name on the lists. His official name is Biniam Girmay and not Hailu who is the name of his grandfather.

His compatriot Natnael Tesfazion, winner of the 2nd stage yesterday, keeps the yellow jersey.

The organizers of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo decided in agreement with the president of the jury of the UCI to shorten the 5th stage between Lambaréné and Kango.

Ever attentive to ensuring the best race conditions to the riders, they found helpful to modify the final of the stage which will arrive in Bifoun over a distance reduced to 82 km.

This solution will not change the sporting interest of this 5th day in any way and will facilitate the transfer of logistics for Saturday’s stage in Port- Gentil.