Trump reportedly adding Eritrea to US travel ban

Trump reportedly adding Tanzania, Eritrea and Sudan to US travel ban

President Donald Trump may reportedly expand his ban on travel to the US to include seven more countries, including Tanzania, Eritrea, Nigeria and Sudan.

An official announcement is expected next Monday; the three-year anniversary of Mr Trump’s original order banning visits to the US by many citizens of some nations with Muslim majorities.

The plan under consideration by the Trump administration, which is said to also include Belarus, Myanmar (also known as Burma) and Kyrgyzstan, would not necessarily apply to all citizens from the newly designated nations, the Washington-based news outlet Politico reported on Tuesday.

The contemplated prohibition might extend only to certain government officials or to certain types of visas, Politico said.