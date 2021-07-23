UN Resident Coordinator in Eritrea Mrs Ama Sande meet MOI Yemane G.M.

“I was privileged to meet with the Hon. Minister for Information H.E Yemane G. Meskel. We had very fruitful discussions on strengthening the partnership between Government & the UN to deliver concrete results for the people of Eritrea”

Kenya’s Amakobe Sande is the new United Nations Resident Coordinator in Eritrea.

Under the role, Ms Sande will be expected to lead UN activities in Eritrea including ensuring the country is on the right path towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and supporting Eritrea’s national response on Covid-19.