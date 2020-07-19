[VIDEO] ▶ 10 Black American Celebs who Have Traced Their African Roots and Or Acquired African Nationality

Top 10 Celebrities Who Have Traced their African Roots and or Acquired African Citizenship Hello Displorers, welcome to another exciting video presented by Displore and thanks for watching.

In this video, we shall be counting down top world class celebrities who have either successfully traced their African roots and or acquired African nationalities. 2019 was termed the “Year of Return” celebrated as the “Year of Return Ghana 2019” to mark a major landmark spiritual and birth-right journey inviting the Global African family, home and abroad.

The Year of Return, Ghana 2019 is an initiative of the government of Ghana along with U.S. based, The Adinkra Group, that is intended to encourage African diasporas to come to Africa to settle and invest in the continent. It was formally launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo in September 2018 in Washington, D.C. as a program for Africans in the diaspora to unite with Africans.

The year 2019 was symbolic as it commemorates 400 years since the first enslaved Africans touched down in Jamestown, Virginia in the United States. The program also recognizes the diaspora’s achievements and sacrifices in the time since that event. This celebration saw an influx of many people including celebrities and most especially black American celebrities who rushed to Africa not only to celebrate the major milestone but also trace back their roots. Many African Americans shared their stories regarding their experiences in Ghana during the Year of Return.

If you are new here welcome, be sure to subscribe and turn on notifications so you don’t miss any of our daily uploads. Even before the year of the return event, many African Americans have been tracing their ancestry back to Africa in order to get connected to their roots using the African Ancestry. The popularity of African Ancestry, a US-based genealogy company with the largest African DNA database, shows that many African-Americans are looking to discover more about their roots and family history.

The Trans-Atlantic slave trade, which saw some 12.5 million Africans shipped to the New World, stripped most African slaves of their identity and over the course of 400 years, erased their history. Any after knowing their countries of origin, go to said countries for visits andothers as a means to fully integrate into these countries in Africa, acquired citizenships. Celebrities are not left out of this African citizenship rush as a good number of celebrities have gone ahead to get citizenships. Without any further ado, here are the top 10 celebrities who have gone ahead to trace their African roots and or gotten citizenships in Africa.

10. Tiffany Haddish –

Eritrea Tiffany Haddish born December 3, 1979 is an American actress, comedian, and author. After guest-starring on several television series, Haddish gained prominence with her role as Nekeisha Williams on the NBC sitcom The “Carmichael Show”. After appearing in the 2016 comedy film Keanu, her breakthrough came in 2017 with her role as Dina in the comedy film Girls Trip, for which she garnered critical acclaim and in 2017, she published her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn. Tifanny Haddish received citizenship from Eritrea earlier than most of the celebrities in this video. The Girls Trip star’s application for an Eritrean ID got approved during her visit to the Horn of Africa nation to join in their Independence Day celebrations in May. In May 2019, the American comedian and actress became a full citizen of Eritrea, the birthplace of her father, who moved to the United States as a refugee before she was born. Brought up in the United States, she always identified herself as American with Eritrean parentage. She first visited Eritrea in 2018 to bury her father, Tsihaye Reda Haddish. She was criticised by some for appearing to endorse Eritrea’s totalitarian government.

9. Blair Underwood –

Cameroon Blair Erwin Underwood born August 25th, 1964 is an American actor. He made his debut in the 1985 musical film Krush Groove and from 1987 to 1994 starred as attorney Jonathan Rollins in the NBC legal drama series L.A. Law. His quest to find out where his family is from first sent him down south. While appearing on NBC’s Who Do You Think You Are, Underwood discovered his people on his father’s side are from Cameroon. He and his dad later on made a pilgrimage back to their homeland, a trip which he describes as an eye opening and great experience. Blair has made it known that his lineage is something he is extremely proud of.

8. Idris Alba –

Sierra Leone Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE born 6 September 1972 is an English actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ. He is known for roles including Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire, DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in 2013.