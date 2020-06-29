[VIDEO] ▶ Reportage: President Isaias Afwerki’s visit to Sudan

President Isaias Afwerki returned home concluding working visit to Sudan

Asmara, 27 June 2020- President Isaias Afwerki returned home today, at noon, concluding three-day working visit to the Sudan on invitation of Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, President of the Sudanese Sovereign Council.

During his three-day visit, President Isaias Afwerki held extensive discussions with Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan and Prime Minister Mr. Abdullah Hamdok on strengthening bilateral relations and regional issues of interest to the two countries.

The leaders also discussed on the new political developments in the Sudan and the region and reviewed the progress of the cooperative agreement reached between the two countries and the framework of regional cooperation.

In the evening hours of yesterday, 26 June, President Isaias and his delegation met and held extensive discussion with Let. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice President of the Sovereign Council, on enhancement of bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

President Isaias and his delegation also visited Gendetu agricultural project and Fapi Agro-Industrial Plan located 127 km from