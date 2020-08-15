[VIDEO] 33rd Round National Service Graduation in Sawa – Eritrea

Exhibition depicting effort to contain COVID-19 pandemic

Sawa, 15 August 2020- Exhibition depicting the all processes, modalities and equipment deployed in the comprehensive effort being exerted by the Government of Eritrea to combat the COVID-19 pandemic was organized by the Ministry Health in connection with the graduation of the members of the 33rd round of the National Service and 11th commencement of the Sawa Vocational Training Center.

The exhibition was officially opened by President Isaias Afwerki. The event was attended by Ms. Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health and other senior government officials and Army Commanders.

President Isaias Afwerki also accompanied by Ministers and Army Commanders observed the exhibition organized by the graduates of the 11th round of the Sawa Vocational Training Center.

The exhibition depicting the theoretical and practical training the graduates were provided during their two years stay at the Vocational Training Center included showcasing the projects they designed and implemented for their graduation.