Ethiopian Defense Forces take control of the city Edaga Hamus

The Ethiopian Defense Forces (EDF) has taken control of the town of Adagahamus on the road from Adigrat to Mekelle.

The Defense Forces are reportedly advancing on Mekelle, the ultimate goal of the mission.

It is known that the Defense Forces have recently liberated Shire, Axum, Adwan and Adigrat from Junta.

The defense force in Raya Front is having a big loss on the extremist TPLF army.