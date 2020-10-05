[VIDEO] Pre. Isaias Afwerki & Pre. Mohammed A. Mohammed held extensive talks

Pre. Isaias Afwerki & Pre. Mohammed A. Mohammed held extensive talks at State House today focussing on bolstering the Eritrea-Somalia cooperation framework & consolidation of a strong, independent & sovereign Somalia. They agreed to upgrade the all-rounded 2018 Asmara Agreement.

The two leaders further agreed to re-double ongoing efforts for regional integration on the basis of the Tri-Partite Agreement signed subsequently between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia. The talks between the two sides will continue tomorrow.