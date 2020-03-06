[VIDEO] REAL ERITREA 2020, Nine but one Spirit

REAL ERITREA 2020

Eritreans are culture-bound people with a deep sense of pride of their identity. Cultural development was an integral part of the liberation struggle and has remained so since Eritrea’s independence, both as an expression of national identity and as a crucial foundation upon which the nation itself is built. During the armed struggle for liberation Eritrean cultural values played an important role in strengthening the commitment towards national unity and freedom. Today, those same values highlight the country’s sovereignty, as they determine the country’s aspirations, for peace and prosperity for all its citizens. #Eritrea, #EPLF, #HornofAfrica, #Assab, #Adulis, #RedSea