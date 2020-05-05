Video Reportage: President Isaias in Oromia region – Ethiopia

PIA During his 3 day visit to Ethiopia

President Isaias visited development sites in Oromia region

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation accompanied by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed visited on, 4 May a number of agricultural and water development projects in the Zuway area of the Oromia Regional State.

The visit was also attended by Mr. Gedu Endargachew, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Eng. Silesh Bekele, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy and Mr. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The two leaders also held further discussion on bilateral cooperation and regional issues of interest to the two countries.