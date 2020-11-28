We took Mekelle without hurting our cities and heritage, PM Abiy Ahmed

Innocent citizens are not targets, but it is possible to enter Mekelle without hurting our cities and heritage ′′ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the military has been able to enter Mekelle without the purpose of the military was not targeted by the military.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the people of Tigray have shown respect to his country and his defense force.

The Juntu has given all the support to the defense force that was expected to enter Mekelle, and it has been said that the army has defeated the army.

The prime minister who said Junta is not suitable for the people of Tigray by standing with the truth and opposing the Juntaw’s aim from kebele kebele, has given the same support to the army until he gets into Mekelle zone.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has thanked his support.

The prime minister suggested that Juntu is destroying health institutions, schools, bridges, roads, offices, institutions.

The prime minister who said he has shown that he is an enemy to his own people, I promise that we will do everything we can to make the people of Tigray to return to his peaceful life.