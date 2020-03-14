YPFDJ Euro Conference is canceled due to a coronavirus epidemic, Statement

Statement: Cancellation of Scheduled Euro YPFDJ Conference

The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to all the continents at an alarming rate is causing global concern.

Over 100,000 people have been infected worldwide while over 4,000 infected patients have died so far.

The last week, Europe has become the epicentre of the Coronavirus and latest developments indicate a longer crisis.

To ensure the safety of our people and community, we see no other alternative than to CANCEL the 16th annual YPFDJ Conference scheduled to be held in Switzerland from the 9th April to the 13th April 2020.

The Central Committee and Conference Organizing Committee will continuously provide information over the coming time through our community leaders concerning this matter.

Should you have any queries, do not hesitate to contact us at ccypfdj@gmail.com

Awet N’Hafash!

YPFDJ Europe, Central Committee

