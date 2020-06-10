259 Eritrean nationals returned to their respective places of residence with Charter Flight

German Embassy Asmara @ FB

“The German embassy organised a Charter flight, which successfully departed on the 07th June. Besides the 96 German nationals, 165 other nationals have been provided the chance to travel from Asmara to Frankfurt. We hope all of the 261 passengers had a pleasant flight and returned home safely.”

Yemane G. Meskel @ Twitter

Eritrea: 259 Eritrean nationals, resident in 16 countries, who were stranded with banning of Flights returned to their respective places of residence with Charter Flight last Saturday. Arrangement was made by Foreign Ministry in conjunction with relevant GOE bodies & Embassies