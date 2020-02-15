Consideration of Eritrea – UN Meeting on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women

—-

Consideration of Eritrea – 1755th Meeting, 75th Session Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women

14 Feb 2020 – Geneva

Delegation of Eritrea

  1. Ms. Tekea Tesfamichael, President, National Union of Eritrean Women, Head of Delegation
  2. Mr. Adem Osman, First Secretary, Charge d’Affairs a.i., Permanent Mission of the State of Eritrea to the United Nations, Geneva
  3. Ms. Senait Lijam, Director General, Gender Expert
  4. Ms. Senait Mehari, Director General, Department of Socio-economic Services, NUEW
  5. Dr. Tsigereda Mehari, Medical Doctor, Director, Community Hospital, Ministry of Health
  6. Mr. Sium Tekle, Director, Legal Service Department, Ministry of Justice
  7. Ms. Lewhat Arefaine, High Court Registrar, Ministry of Justice
  8. Mr. Ghebremedhin Mehari, Staff, Permanent Mission of the State of Eritrea to the United Nations, Geneva

