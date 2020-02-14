9th National Youth Festival Sawa will be conducted in July 2020

The National Union of Eritrean Youths and Students (NUEYS) indicated that the 8th National Youth Festival will be conducted from 15 to 20 July in Sawa.

At the festival that is conducted for every two years, 20 thousand youths from inside the country and more than 2000 others from the Diaspora will take part.

The 9th Festival is expected to solidify unity among the youths from inside the country and the Diaspora in addition to sharing experience among one other.

VIDEO from 8th Sawa Eritrean Youth Festival , July 2018