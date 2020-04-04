COVID-19 confirmed cases in Eritrea to-date has now risen to 29

Announcement from the Ministry of Health, 4 April 2020

Seven patients – five females and two males – were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 during tests carried out today.

The six quarantined patients are nationals who returned home prior to the ban on Flights. The seventh patient contracted the disease here in the country. The age range of the patients varies from 21 to 69.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has now risen to 29. All the patients are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

4 April 2020