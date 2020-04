Eritrean nationals are extending financial supports to the effort being made by the Eritrean people and Government to curtail the spread of corona virus pandemic.

Eritrean nationals residing in Germany and Italy donated € 315.000 to curtail spread of corona virus in Eritrea. The contribution of donation will continue.

Eritrean nationals residing in diaspora contributed so far over 3 million Dollars just in a short time. #EritreaFightsCovid19

Germany

» €180.000

Italy

» €135.000