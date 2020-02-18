DP World to Upgrade, Maintain Eritrean Ports, Bloomberg

The Red Sea state of Eritrea contracted DP World Ltd. to upgrade its ports as regional peace brings increased business to its shores.

DP World has facilitated the replacement of important equipment which was required and requested by the Eritrean port authorities to maintain operations and meet increase in demand for port services,” the harbor operator said in response to emailed questions.

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/onweb/dp-world-upgrades-eritrean-ports-contracted-to-maintain-them